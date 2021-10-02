Biden admin erects tent city in Texas to handle influx of illegal immigrants | 09 Feb 2021 | The Biden administration announced this week that it opened a soft-sided facility for immigrants in Donna, Texas, as Republican lawmakers warn of a "rising crisis" at the U.S.-Mexico border. In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said the agency's Centralized Processing Center in McAllen, Texas, is undergoing renovation, necessitating the additional facilities. The primary purpose of the Donna location will be to process individuals in U.S. Border Patrol custody.