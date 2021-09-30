Biden Admin Gave Border Patrol 'Official Notice' to Get Vaxxed By November or Be Fired, Says Whistleblower --Biden regime to reduce Border Patrol manpower via vaccine mandate firings even as Biden's border crisis reaches fever pitch | 28 Sept 2021 | Tonight the Republicans of the House Judiciary Committee, led in a letter by Rep. Jim Jordan, claimed that a whistleblower informed them the Biden administration has given "official notice" to the U.S. Border Patrol for agents to accept one of the controversial COVID-19 vaccines by November or lose their jobs. This comes after Joe Biden promised to make agents "pay," citing the debunked claim that agents used a "whip" to attack Haitian migrants, when in reality, the photo depicted standard horse reigns used to direct the animal. In a tweet, the House Judiciary GOP Twitter account wrote, "Whistleblower alleges that Border Patrol agents have been given official notice that they must be fully vaccinated by November 2021 or face termination." In the letter, Rep. Jim Jordan highlights the risk behind reducing the number of border patrol agents as the Biden immigration crisis continues to reach fever pitch.