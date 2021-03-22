Biden admin green-lights $86 million taxpayer funds to house illegal border crossers in hotels --Nearly 19,000 migrant families were caught crossing southwest border in February, CBP reports | 21 March 2021 | Immigration and Customs Enforcement is securing hotel rooms to handle the growing influx of illegal families crossing into the United States. The Biden administration has awarded ICE an $86.9 million contract for hotel rooms near the border to provide temporary shelter and processing services for families who have not been expelled from the United States but have been placed in immigration proceedings for their removal. The contract, through Texas-based nonprofit Endeavors, provides 1,239 beds and "other necessary services."