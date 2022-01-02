Biden Admin Has Records on Nearly One Billion Gun Sales --ATF database on firearm sales sparks fears Biden admin tracking millions of gun owners | 31 Jan 2022 | The Biden administration is in possession of nearly one billion records detailing American citizens' firearm purchases, far more than Congress and the public has been aware of, according to new information from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. The ATF disclosed to lawmakers that it manages a database of 920,664,765 firearm purchase records, including both digital and hard copy versions of these transactions. When a licensed gun store goes out of business, its private records detailing gun transactions become ATF property and are stored at a federal site in West Virginia. The practice has contributed to the fears of gun advocacy groups and Second Amendment champions in Congress that the federal government is creating a national database of gun owners, which violates longstanding federal statutes.