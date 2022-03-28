Biden admin invents 'Securities and Environment Commission' out of thin air to force climate agenda on US businesses | 28 March 2022 | The Securities and Exchange Commission -- a government agency established in the aftermath of the 1929 stock market crash to protect investors and maintain fair markets -- may soon become a key player in imposing Joe Biden's climate agenda. In a 3-to-1 vote last week, unelected Democratic bureaucrats who serve as the agency's commissioners voted without authorization from Congress to impose sweeping new rules that require all publicly traded companies to disclose how their business affects "climate change." According to a press release issued by the SEC, the proposed rules would require businesses to disclose their greenhouse gas emissions along with any and all information relevant to "climate-related risks that are reasonably likely to have a material impact on their business, results of operations, or financial condition."