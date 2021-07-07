Biden admin launching 'door-to-door' push to vaccinate Americans, sparks major backlash | 6 July 2021 | The Biden administration is launching a new "door-to-door" effort to vaccinate Americans after falling short of its Fourth of July goal of having 70 percent of the adult population with at least one shot of the coronavirus vaccine. Joe Biden pitched his plan to boost the vaccinated population during remarks he made on Tuesday. "Now we need to go community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood and oftentimes door-to-door, literally knocking on doors, to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus," Biden said. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also referred to the "door-to-door" effort while listing the five objectives of Biden's COVID response earlier in the day at Tuesday's briefing... Critics were quick to slam the new initiative on social media, including several GOP lawmakers..."It's NONE of the governments [sic] business knowing who has or hasn't been vaccinated," Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Az., expressed. [We'll take your shot after you take ours.]