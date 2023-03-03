Biden admin makes stunning admission on climate agenda in leaked internal memo --Internal Biden admin memo rejects proposal it admits would produce 'greater energy security,' citing climate considerations | 3 March 2023 | The Biden administration acknowledged in a memo, accidentally leaked on Friday, that charging fossil fuel companies less to drill would provide "greater energy security" despite its plans to hike royalty fees. Former Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) Director Amanda Lefton recommended late last year that, as part of its climate agenda, the Department of the Interior (DOI) move forward with higher royalty fees for an oil and gas lease sale spanning 958,202 acres in the Cook Inlet off the coast of Alaska, according to the memo obtained by Fox News Digital. DOI Assistant Secretary Laura Daniel-Davis ultimately signed off on the recommendation... Lefton's specifically recommended the federal government charge drillers with a royalty fee of 18.75% as opposed to an alternative of 16.67% which she said would attract more bids and "be more likely to facilitate expeditious and orderly development of [offshore] resources."