Insane in the membrane: Biden admin moving forward with light bulb bans in coming weeks --LED light bulbs 'currently cost more than incandescent bulbs and are inferior,' consumer groups said in letter to U.S. Department of Energy | 1 April 2023 | The Biden administration is preparing to implement a sweeping nationwide ban on commonly used light bulbs as part of its [the WEF's] energy efficiency and climate agenda. The regulations, which prohibit retailers from selling incandescent light bulbs, were finalized by the Department of Energy (DOE) in April 2022 and are slated to go into effect on Aug. 1, 2023. The DOE will begin full enforcement of the ban on that date, but it has already urged retailers to begin transitioning away from the light bulb type and, in recent months, begun issuing warning notices to companies... According to the survey data, LEDs are also far more popular in higher-income households, meaning the energy regulations will particularly impact lower-income Americans. While 54% of households with an income of more than $100,000 per year used LEDs, just 39% of households with an income of $20,000 or less used LEDs. [It's another Biden regime plan to work against the poor and middle class.]