Biden Admin Negotiates Deal to Give WHO Authority Over U.S. Pandemic Policies --New international health accord avoids necessary Senate approval | 18 Feb 2023 | The Biden administration is preparing to sign up the United States to a "legally binding" accord with the World Health Organization (WHO) that would give this Geneva-based UN subsidiary the authority to dictate America's policies during a pandemic. Despite widespread criticism of the WHO's response to the COVID pandemic, U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra joined with WHO Director-General [Grade "A" sociopath] Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in September 2022 to announce "the U.S.-WHO Strategic Dialogue." ...Regarding medical treatments, the accord would require member nations to "monitor and regulate against substandard and falsified pandemic-related products." Based on previous WHO and Biden administration policy, this would likely include forcing populations to take newly developed vaccines while preventing doctors from prescribing non-vaccine treatments or medicines.