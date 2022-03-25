Biden admin operated with missing data as CDC issued pandemic guidance, emails show --Dr. Anthony Fauci sent CDC Director Rochelle Walensky an article scientifically tearing down the six-feet rule, emails show | 25 March 2022 | The Biden administration didn't have data on students' learning loss when the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) issued its COVID-19 school reopening guidance, internal emails show. The emails also indicate that Dr. Anthony Fauci flagged an article citing scientific studies disputing the need for students to stay six feet apart, noting that the rule appeared to be based on "decades-old research." Additionally, the CDC denied a Harvard University public health expert's request for state-level vaccine distribution data, which she needed for her research about how policies affected vaccinations, the emails show. "These emails show the CDC forged ahead and crafted pandemic policy based on poor data -- even after they've been warned old and out-of-date research was being used to support their guidelines," Caitlin Sutherland, executive director of Americans for Public Trust, told Fox News.