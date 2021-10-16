Biden admin plans to exempt some Taliban-era Afghan civil servants from US terror-related entry restrictions --The Biden administration plans to bring in approximately 95,000 Afghans in this fiscal year | 14 Oct 2021 | The Biden administration is planning to allow some Afghan civil servants who were employed by the 1996-2001 Taliban government to be exempt from terror-related bans on entering the United States, according to a draft document obtained by Fox News. The administration continues to bring in tens of thousands of Afghans as part of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. The draft U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) planning document, reviewed by Fox News, outlines how the Department of Homeland Security is planning on issuing a memorandum to allow Afghan civil servants who worked during the Taliban regime to be exempted from terrorism-related inadmissibility grounds (TRIG) if they fulfill other background and screening requirements. [Hmm... I wonder if the Taliban will be exempt from Biden's vaccine mandates? I’m thinking OF COURSE.]