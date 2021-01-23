Biden Admin Previews Fight Against 'Serious Threat' of 'Domestic Violent Extremism' | 22 Jan 2021 | President [sic] Joe Biden has asked the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to begin enhanced assessments of the threat posed by "domestic violent extremism," according to the White House. "The January 6th assault on the Capitol and the tragic deaths and destruction that occurred underscored what we have long known: The rise of domestic violent extremism is a serious and growing national security threat," White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced at a press briefing Friday afternoon. Psaki said that Biden had tasked the ODNI to request a "comprehensive threat assessment" of domestic violent extremism, including ways to strengthen government capabilities to monitor the threat... She stressed that President Biden wanted to dramatically increase the level of intelligence and law enforcement directed at domestic violent extremism.