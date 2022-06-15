Biden Admin to Punish Border Patrol Agents in Horseback Incident Involving Haitian Illegals Two Months After They Were Cleared of Charges | 14 June 2022 | The Biden administration is going to punish the Border Patrol agents involved in the "whipping" incident with the Haitian illegals entering the U.S. two months after these same agents were cleared of wrongdoing. Back in April, it was reported that the border agents who were accused of "whipping" Haitian migrants last year have been completely cleared of all charges. At the time of the incident back in September 2021, Democrats and leftists in the media spread the fake claims in order to distract from the unfolding crisis on the border. The Washington Examiner reported: The Border Patrol is preparing to discipline agents whom Biden administration officials accused of "whipping" Haitian migrants while on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, last September, the Washington Examiner has learned. U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the federal agency that investigated the incident, will accuse the horse patrol agents of "administrative violations," according to a senior agency official who confirmed an earlier report from Fox News.