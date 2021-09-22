Biden Admin Releasing Haitian Migrants Into USA Despite Promise to Remove Them | 22 Sept 2021 | Media outlets report that despite promises from DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Haitian migrants are being released into the U.S. interior. One official told the Associated Press the number of migrants released in recent days is in the thousands... Despite bold promises of removal, it appears the number of Haitians being removed is in the hundreds while those being released are in the thousands. The AP reports: The releases come amid a quick effort to empty the camp under a bridge that, according to some estimates, held more than 14,000 people over the weekend in a town of 35,000 people. Fox News also reports the release of Haitian migrants into the U.S. interior.