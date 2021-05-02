Biden administration's CBP revives 'catch and release' policy at border amid COVID concerns --Customs and Border Protection forced to return to controversial policy in Texas | 05 Feb 2021 | A perfect storm of events has the Biden administration's Customs and Border Protection on its heels in parts of Texas, forcing the agency to begin releasing newly arrived illegal immigrants back into U.S. cities as part of a policy known as "catch and release." This is the first time since the surge of 2019 that CBP has been compelled to revive the controversial policy. It raises concerns the Biden administration's softer, more welcoming approach will trigger a wave of migrants from Central America that could overwhelm the agency's limited detention capacity. This week, President Biden signed immigration-related executive orders, which included revoking then-President Trump s order ending the so-called "catch and release" policy.