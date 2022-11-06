Gas has surpassed $5 per gallon in the U.S., but look what these sociopaths are focused on: Biden admin renames mountain in America's first national park because old label deemed 'offensive' | 11 June 2022 | The National Park Service announced last week that Yellowstone National Park's Mount Doane would be renamed First Peoples Mountain. The agency said Thursday the change was taken to remove an "offensive name" from America's first national park. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names voted unanimously, 15-0, affirming the decision. The Wyoming mountain stands at 10,551 feet east of Yellowstone Lake. The mountain was previously named after explorer Gustavus Doane.