Biden Admin to Send the Taliban Millions in US Dollars After Arming Them With $83 Billion in US Military Weapons | 10 Oct 2021 | Joe Biden supplied the Taliban and their accomplices with several years' worth of US armaments. Rather than destroying the equipment before leaving the country, Joe Biden decided to leave the nearly $85 billion worth of US military equipment to the Taliban. As The Gateway Pundit reported on Sunday -- Joe Biden left 300 times more guns than those passed to the Mexican cartels in Obama's Fast and Furious program. The big story might be the pallets of cash the Taliban have been posting videos of pallets of weapons and stacks of $100 bills they have seized. Now the Biden administration is going to send the Taliban millions in "humanitarian aid."