Biden admin sets off alarms over possibility medical staff for veterans could be pulled to treat illegal migrants | 13 April 2022 | More than 50 House Republicans Wednesday are pressing Customs and Border Protection (CBP) over the possibility it may use Veterans Affairs (VA) medical personnel to stem an expected migrant border surge. The letter comes a little over a month before the May 23 end date for the Title 42 policy -- a Trump-era public health order that allows for the expulsion of most migrants entering the U.S. because of COVID-19. After Joe Biden announced earlier this month he would end the order, fears grew over a potential surge of migrants to the southern border as a result. Fox News reported shortly before Biden's announcement that CBP was considering the idea to have VA personnel assist in taking care of the migrants. The letter, addressed to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, stated that any consideration of moving VA medical personnel to the border would be "deeply troubling." "Moving VA medical staff away from our veteran's healthcare needs to examine illegal immigrants is a recipe for disaster," the letter said. "Wait times for a veteran to see their doctor can average 22 days and reach as high as 42 days. This is unacceptable mismanagement of federal government resources by the Biden administration."