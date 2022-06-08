Biden Admin Spending Up to $300K in Taxpayer Money to Boost LGBT 'Social Acceptance' in Botswana | 3 Aug 2022 | The Biden administration is spending up to $300,000 in tax dollars to promote gay and transgender "social acceptance" in Botswana, according to a federal grant listing reviewed by the Daily Caller News Foundation. The Department of State will award one U.S. organization or academic institution with the funds so they may "bolster LGBTQI+ community initiatives" and "build support networks and organizations" in the African country. The participants, which will travel to the country and spend up to 18 months there, will be tasked with promoting gay and transgender acceptance among "influential religious groups and traditional groups." ..."With the Biden Administration's track record of wasteful, woke spending domestically, it shouldn't surprise us that this Administration is using our taxpayer dollars to spread wokeness abroad too,” Republican Florida Rep. Greg Steube, who sits on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.