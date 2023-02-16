Billions to Ukraine but nothing for Ohio: Biden admin turns down Ohio's request for disaster assistance after toxic derailment | 16 Feb 2023 | The Biden administration turned down a request for federal disaster assistance from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in the aftermath of the train derailment in the state earlier this month that led to a large release of toxic chemicals. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) told Ohio's state government that it was not eligible for disaster assistance to help the community recover from the toxic spill, Dan Tierney, a spokesperson for DeWine, told Fox News Digital on Thursday. Tierney explained that FEMA believed the incident didn't qualify as a traditional disaster, such as a tornado or hurricane, for which it usually provides assistance... Health officials have assured the public that tests have shown the area is safe. However, experts have cast doubt on the safety of the air to breathe and have also suggested residents shouldn't accept the compensation offered by Norfolk Southern.