Biden Admin Withholds Info on Bungled Afghanistan Withdrawal, Lawsuit Say

Biden Admin Withholds Info on Bungled Afghanistan Withdrawal, Lawsuit Says | 24 May 2022 | The Biden administration is illegally withholding information about its bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan, including information that could show senior U.S. officials knew prior to the withdrawal that the Taliban would quickly rise to power and trap scores of Americans, according to a nonpartisan advocacy group focused on U.S. national security issues. The Center to Advance Security in America (CASA) is petitioning a district court in Washington, D.C., to force the State Department to release communications records related to the 2021 Afghanistan evacuation. This would include information "related [to the] vetting of Afghan refugees, and the number of U.S. citizens and lawful residents that were or were not evacuated from Afghanistan," according to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.