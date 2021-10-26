Biden Administration Announces Vaccine Rules for Travelers Into US [With Exceptions, of Course, for Illegal Immigrants] | 25 Oct 2021 | The Biden regime is rolling out new vaccine requirements for international travelers coming into the United States. Starting Nov. 8, three new orders from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be put into place, according to a senior administration official. The first requires non-U.S. citizens traveling into the country, who are not immigrants, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination status prior to boarding their flight. Officials say both digital and paper proof of vaccination will be accepted by international airlines.