Biden Administration Asks Americans to Report 'Potentially' Radicalized Friends and Family | 15 June 2021 | Joe Biden's administration announced its [totalitarian] plans to create ways for Americans to report radicalized [?] friends and family to the government, in an effort to fight domestic terrorism. In a conversation with reporters, one senior administration official explained the importance of stopping politically fueled violence before it started. The Biden administration said it would also work with large technology companies [its best buds, the oligarchs] on "increased information sharing" to help combat radicalization.