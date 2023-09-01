Your gas stove is racist: Biden Administration Considers Banning Gas Stoves Over 'Health Concerns' [Yes, I'm sure gas stoves are killing more people the COVID vaccine.] | 9 Jan 2023 | The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is set to open public comment on the dangers of gas stoves sometime this winter. The commission could set standards on emissions from the gas stoves, or even look to ban the manufacture or import of the appliances, commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. told Bloomberg News. "This is a hidden hazard," Trumka told the outlet. "Any option is on the table. Products that can't be made safe can be banned." The stoves, which are used in about 40 percent of homes in the U.S., emit pollutants including nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide and fine particulate matter at levels deemed unsafe by the EPA and World Health Organization. The emissions have been linked to illness, cardiovascular problems, cancer, and other health conditions. ["Cardiovascular problems." You mean like the vaccine which is causing feet-long blod clots and heart attacks in ten-year-olds?] Senator Cory Booker (D., N.J.) and Representative Don Beyer (D., Va.) wrote a letter to the agency last month urging the commission to address the issue and calling the harmful emissions a "cumulative burden" on black, Latino and low-income households.