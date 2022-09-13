Biden Administration Decides Not to Enforce COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Federal Contractors | 13 Sept 2022 | Joe Biden's administration has opted not to enforce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, following a recent court decision that enabled the government to enforce the rule in some parts of the country. The White House Safer Federal Workforce quietly updated its website on Aug. 31 to say that the government "will take no action to implement or enforce" Biden's executive order mandating COVID-19 vaccination for contractors. Clauses in existing agreements that implement requirements of the order will also not be enforced "absent further written notice," the workforce added. The workforce also made other updates, including clarifying that screening for COVID-19 symptoms for contractors can be self-conducted and does not need to be verified by government workers. The moves came after a federal appeals court partially lifted a nationwide ban on enforcement of the order.