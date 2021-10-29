Biden Administration Expands List of 'Sensitive' Places Where Immigration Officers Cannot Make Arrests | 28 Oct 2021 | Joe Biden's top homeland security official on Wednesday ordered immigration officers not to arrest illegal immigrants at a number of places, including food banks and shelters. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas detailed the safe spaces for illegal aliens in a memorandum to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers. "Sensitive locations" where officers were barred from detaining people in the country illegally previously constituted of a small number of settings, including churches, hospitals, and schools. The locations are now being referred to as "protected areas."