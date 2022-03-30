Biden Administration Gave Teachers Union 'Unprecedented Access' to Shape National COVID-19 Guidelines, Report Says | 30 March 2022 | The Biden administration gave teachers union officials “unprecedented access” to view and shape national COVID-19 guidelines, according to a new interim report by House Republicans. Republicans on the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis released a report on Wednesday detailing -- through obtained emails and testimony -- how the Biden administration had consulted with the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) on COVID-19 guidelines. The report depicts the "cozy relationship with the Biden administration's political leadership at the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)] positioned the union to impose line-by-line edits," Republicans wrote in a draft of the report. In granting the AFT the opportunity to view, comment on, and make suggested changes to draft guidance ahead of publication, the CDC broke with its "past practice to keep draft guidance confidential," the draft continued.