Insane in the membrane: Biden administration giving cell phones to illegal immigrants | 6 April 2022 | The White House confirmed Wednesday that illegal immigrants are being provided with electronic devices, notably cell phones, in an effort for the Biden administration to "track" and "check in" with them as they await immigration court proceedings. Asked by Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy about the initiative, White House press secretary Jen Psaki the purpose was to monitor illegal immigrants. In a Wednesday letter sent to Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri inquired about "reports that DHS plans to provide migrants with free phones." "These reports demand answers," Hawley said in the letter first obtained by Fox News Digital.