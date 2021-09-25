Biden administration has removed just 2K of 30,000 migrants who surged border in Del Rio --Mayorkas said the migrants have now been cleared out from under the bridge | 25 Sept 2021 | The Biden administration has removed just 2,000 of the more than 30,000 migrants who surged to the border in Del Rio in September, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced on Friday. Scenes of approximately 15,000 migrants camped under the Del Rio bridge drew national and international headlines, as well as outrage from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. The administration surged resources and Border Patrol to the area, although it subsequently ended horse patrol within days amid debunked allegations that Haitian migrants were being "whipped." ...Approximately 2,000 were removed by the U.S. on 17 flights, of the 30,000 who attempted to enter the U.S. this month.