Biden administration to impose new Russia sanctions banning all new investment in Russia | 5 April 2022 | Joe Biden's administration is set to announce a slew of sanctions against Russia on Wednesday as the country's invasion of Ukraine continues. The White House is expected to roll out aggressive sanctions on U.S. companies doing business in Russia or with organizations or individuals directly linked to the state. The policy will likely end all new attempts at investment in the country moving forward. Russian financial institutions such as the national bank and state-run businesses will be hit hard as well.