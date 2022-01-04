Biden administration to lift Title 42 at end of May, despite fears of looming migrant wave --Title 42 order was implemented in March 2020 | The Biden administration on Friday announced that it will be terminating the Title 42 public health policy, that has been used by both the Trump and Biden administrations to quickly expel migrants at the southern border since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, at the end of May - despite fears of a massive migrant wave in the coming months. Multiple Border Patrol officials have told Fox News that ending Title 42 would lead to what one agent described as a "surge on top of a surge" as word spreads among migrants that they will not be deported. There are also believed to be a considerable number of migrants waiting in Mexican cities waiting for Title 42 to drop. "We are expecting to get wrecked," one Border Patrol agent told Fox News Digital.