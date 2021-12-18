Biden administration moves ahead with employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate, as states appeal to the Supreme Court --OSHA will hold off on issuing citations for noncompliance until Feb. 9 | 18 Dec 2021 | The Biden administration on Saturday said it will permit slight delays in the implementation of an emergency temporary standard (ETS) that will place coronavirus vaccine and testing mandates on 84 million American workers. The ETS, first issued last month, requires all companies with 100 employees or more to enforce vaccine requirements to stop the spread of the coronavirus. If employees refuse to get the shots in their arms then they must comply with regular testing requirements issued by their companies or face termination. The controversial mandate issued by the Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was stalled in early November by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. But on Friday, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals lifted the stay.