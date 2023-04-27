Biden Administration Paves Way for Confucius Institute Affiliate Schools to Receive Federal Funding --Waiver program lets colleges who host Confucius Institute chapters circumvent a ban on receiving federal funds | 26 April 2023 | The Biden administration is quietly helping American universities that host China's Confucius Institute on their campuses circumvent a ban on receiving federal funds. The Defense Department in late March announced that it would grant waivers to allow schools to host chapters of the Confucius Institute, a Chinese Communist Party-backed program that Beijing uses to peddle influence and steal intellectual property from American universities. The department's waiver program is a response to the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which barred American colleges and universities from receiving federal dollars if they maintain Confucius Institute chapters. Lawmakers say the Defense Department is subverting federal law.