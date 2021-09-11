Biden Administration Pushes Court to Lift Block on OSHA COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate --The filing neglected to mention that vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 infection is plummeting and a growing share of hospital admissions and deaths are among the vaccinated. | 9 Nov 2021 | COVID-19 presents a "grave danger" to businesses because the illness spreads in workplaces and people who haven't gotten a vaccine continue to be hospitalized and die, the U.S. government told a court late Monday in trying to get a stay against its private employer COVID-19 vaccine mandate lifted. The Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) unveiled the mandate as an emergency temporary standard last week for every business with 100 or more workers. A federal appeals court panel over the weekend stayed the mandate, or blocked it for now, citing "grave statutory and constitutional issues."