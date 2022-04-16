Biden administration resumes after-dark migrant flights to airport outside NYC | 15 April 2022 | The White House has quietly resumed its after-dark charter flights of underage migrants [aka Biden's child trafficking] to a suburban airport north of New York City -- after a Post expose led to their suspension last year. The Post watched as a group of migrant teens got off an Avelo Airlines plane that arrived at the Westchester County Airport near White Plains at 9:25 p.m. Thursday. The group then boarded three waiting buses that drove off about 50 minutes later. One bus traveled to the Walt Whitman Service Area in Cherry Hill, NJ, just across the Delaware River from Philadelphia... The plane that landed in Westchester flew out of El Paso International Airport in Texas and made a stopover in Jacksonville, Fla., online flight records show.