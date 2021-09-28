Biden administration 'strongly opposes' honorable discharge for service members who refuse COVID-19 vaccine | 22 Sept 2021 | The Biden administration has come out against an amendment to the defense budget that would prevent the Pentagon from dishonorably discharging service members who refuse to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The Office of Management and Budget said in a statement Tuesday that the administration "strongly opposes" the amendment, arguing that if it's implemented, it would "detract from readiness and limit a commander's options for enforcing good order and discipline when a Service member fails to obey a lawful order to receive a vaccination." ...Tennessee Republican Rep. Mark Green, a veteran, has led the push to prevent the military from discharging service members who refuse the vaccine with any distinction other than honorable via the National Defense Authorization Act. "I am disgusted that the Biden administration is trying to gut my amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that prevents anything but an honorable discharge for servicemembers who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine," Green told the Washington Examiner in a statement.