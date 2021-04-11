Biden Administration Warns of 'Planned Inspections' and $136,532 Fines to Enforce Coronavirus Vaccine Mandate | 4 Nov 2021 | Joe Biden's administration warned Thursday there would be "planned inspections" and heavy fines to ensure businesses comply with a new coronavirus vaccine mandate set for a Jan. 4th deadline. A senior Biden official spoke to reporters about their planned enforcement measures prior to leveling an Occupational Safety and Public Health requirement for businesses with over 100 employees to get them vaccinated for the coronavirus or test unvaccinated employees weekly and require them to wear masks. "We also will be having some programmed or planned inspections where we do go to workplaces to check to make certain that the workplace is in compliance with the rule," the official said. The official said they would focus much of their vaccine mandate enforcement efforts on employers where employees complained about their working status.