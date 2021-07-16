Biden adviser Susan Rice to divest $2.7M stake in company building oil pipeline administration supported --Federal ethics watchdog ordered Rice to sell stakes in more than three dozen corporate entities worth more than $30M | 15 July 2021 | A federal ethics watchdog agency ordered Susan Rice, the director of Joe Biden's Domestic Policy Council, to sell a lucrative stake in Canadian energy firm Enbridge Inc. earlier this this month, just weeks after his administration allowed the company's hotly debated Line 3 oil pipeline to proceed. The Office of Government Ethics directed Rice to divest from more than three dozen corporate entities in which she, her husband, or a family trust held shares, due to potential conflicts of interest, according to filings dated July 9 and obtained by FOX Business. The holdings include shares of Enbridge worth more than $2.7 million on the date of the filing. In late June, Biden administration officials defended a Trump-era decision to grant permits for the Line 3 pipeline. The decision roiled environmental activists and Native American groups and came just months after Biden shuttered the Keystone oil pipeline amid similar protests. [LOL! What a corrupt, hypocritical, deep-state dirt-bag!]