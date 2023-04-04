Biden All But Admits to Coordinating to 'Stop Trump From Taking Power Again' | 4 April 2023 | Joe Biden comes out and says it - they are "making sure...that he does not become president." President Trump Re-Truthed this share below moments ago. In the video, Joe Biden says: "We just have to demonstrate that he will not take power. By, ah, if we, if he does run. Making sure he, ah, under the legitimate efforts of our Constitution, does not become the next President again." George Soros, Obama and Biden are working with the corrupt New York DA Alvin Bragg to take down President Trump through lawfare. The Gateway Pundit reported yesterday that Obama and Biden attorney Matt Colangelo moved into the Manhattan DA's office in December, shortly before the case against President Trump was put in play.