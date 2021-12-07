Biden-allied groups, including the DNC, planning to work with SMS carriers to police text messages critical of vaccines | 12 July 2021 | The Biden administration [regime, truth be told] is casting conservative opponents of its Covid-19 vaccine campaign as dangerous and extreme, adopting a more aggressive political posture in an attempt to maneuver through the public health conundrum. The White House has decided to hit back harder on misinformation and scare tactics after Republican lawmakers and conservative activists pledged to fight the regime's stated plans to go "door-to-door" to increase vaccination rates. The pushback will include directly calling out social media platforms and conservative news shows that promote such tactics... Biden allied groups, including the Democratic National Committee, are also planning to engage fact-checkers more aggressively and work with SMS carriers to dispel [alleged] misinformation about vaccines that is sent over social media and text messages.