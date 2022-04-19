Biden ally floats idea of US troops in Ukraine --Senator suggests Ukraine may 'turn into Syria' unless the US and NATO 'stop Putin' | 17 April 2022 | US Senator Chris Coons, a politician described by media outlets as Joe Biden's closest Senate ally, has raised the idea of deploying American troops to fight Russians in Ukraine, saying he fears the former Soviet republic will "become the Syria of Eastern Europe." "The American people cannot turn away from this tragedy in Ukraine," Coons said on Sunday in a CBS News interview... Media outlets called him a "shadow secretary of state" after the White House sent him on a diplomatic mission to Ethiopia last year. Like Biden, Coons has previously spoken out against sending American forces to Ukraine. He seldom, if ever, contradicts Biden's views, so his change of rhetoric raised concerns over what Biden might be considering.