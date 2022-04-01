Biden and China Are Partners in a New Wuhan Lab, EcoHealth Hunt for 'Recombinant' Rodent Coronaviruses | 31 Dec 2021 | Researchers from the COVID-19-linked Wuhan Institute of Virology and disgraced researcher Peter Daszak's EcoHealth Alliance have carried out new research on "recombinant" coronaviruses in rodents, a recently published paper reveals. The paper lists the Chinese government as well as Joe Biden's U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) as funders and supporters of the dangerous work... The new paper, which counts researchers from seven Chinese state-run scientific institutions including one person affiliated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology's Laboratory of Special Pathogens and Biosafety, is authored by three EcoHealth Alliance researchers including President Peter Daszak. Among the paper's financial supporters are several Chinese Communist Party-run scientific bodies, including those with ties to the regime's military. Biden's USAID also funded the field animal sampling portion of the study.