Biden and Fauci's Omicron travel ban 'worse than useless,' critics say | 27 Nov 2021 | Critics took aim Saturday at White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and President Biden for their “worse than useless” response to the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19. "No worries, travel ban begins next week because you know, variants don't spread on holiday weekends," Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky scoffed on Twitter. "Who really believes this variant isn't already here?" The Fauci-approved weekend-long delay in launching the ban on travel from Omicron-infected African countries angered City Councilman Joe Borelli (R-SI). "Why do people still take this man seriously?" Borelli, the chamber's new minority leader, asked. "Either this is a life or death emergency, or it doesn't need to happen. It seems like this is a lockdown for the sake of lockdowns."