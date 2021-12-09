Biden to Announce Even More COVID-19 Measures This Week - Surgeon General | 12 Sept 2021 | Joe Biden will announce more COVID-19 measures before the U.N. General Assembly meets this week, according to U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. Speaking to CNN on Sept. 12, Murthy didn't say what new measures would be announced by Biden... "There will be more actions that we continue to work on, especially in the global front," he said. The next session for the U.N. General Assembly starts Sept. 14 in New York, and the first day of general debate begins the following week. It's not clear why Murthy tied new COVID-19 measures with the U.N. meeting.