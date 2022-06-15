Insane in the membrane: Biden to Announce Nearly $1BN More in Arms for Ukraine, Including Anti-Ship Missiles | 15 June 2022 | At a moment Ukrainian forces are on the brink of total defeat in Luhansk province in the country's east, and with the Kremlin now claiming almost 100% control of the region, given its army has the final key city of Severodonetsk completely surrounded and Russian troops have reached the town's center, the White House is rolling out yet another new high price tag weapons transfer to Kiev. "The White House is expected as soon as Wednesday to announce around $1 billion dollars worth of new weapons aid for Ukraine, including anti-ship rocket systems, artillery rockets, and rounds for howitzers, people familiar with the packages said," Reuters reports Wednesday morning. [Biden is working 24/7 to destroy the U.S. from within. Forking over additional billions to the Nazis in Ukraine does not help the inflation situation.]