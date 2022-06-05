Insane in the membrane: Biden announces additional $150 million in military aid to Ukraine --Biden has urged Congress to approve his $33 billion request for additional assistance | 6 May 2022 | The United States will send an additional $150 million security assistance package to [the dirt-bags running] Ukraine, including "tailored" equipment that will help the country defend itself against Russian forces. Equipment being sent to Ukraine includes 25,000 155mm artillery rounds, 3 AN/TPQ-36 counter-artillery radars, electronic jamming equipment, field equipment, and spare parts, according to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby. Kirby said that the United States has committed approximately $4.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Joe Biden took office in January 2021, and $3.8 billion since Russia began their [operation to stop Ukraine from attacking Donbass again].