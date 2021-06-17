Biden appears to have 'cheat sheet' at summit meeting with Putin | 16 June 2021 | Joe Biden appeared to be holding another of his "cheat sheets" at his high-stakes summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Switzerland on Wednesday. Biden seemed to be hiding the notes from Putin as they sat on opposite sides of a small table inside the historic Villa la Grange in Geneva, The Sun reported. As journalists recorded the scene, Biden, 78, peered at his paper before tucking it into an inside pocket of his suit jacket... It was unclear what Biden's notes said, but he's been photographed in the past holding a chart with the names and faces of reporters, apparently marked with numbers showing in which order he planned to call on them during his first news conference in March.