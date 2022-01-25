Biden approval rating hits new low - poll | 25 Jan 2022 | Joe Biden's approval rating hit a new low in the latest Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll as the White House faces crises on multiple fronts. Biden's approval rating fell to 39 percent in the poll, which was released exclusively to The Hill. Of that, 18 percent of registered voters said they strongly approve of the job he's doing, while 21 percent say they somewhat approve. Meanwhile, 53 percent said they somewhat or strongly disapprove of his job performance.