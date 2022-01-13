Biden approval rating in Quinnipiac poll drops again - to 33 percent | 12 Jan 2022 | Joe Biden's job approval rating has tumbled to 33 percent in the latest Quinnipiac University poll, a whopping 17 percentage-point drop​ from February and an indication of American voters' deep dissatisfaction over his administration's response to rising inflation and a resurgence of COVID-19. More than half of American adults (53 percent) disapprove of the job the president is doing, while 13 percent told the pollster they couldn't offer an opinion.​.. Three quarters of Democrats said they approve of Biden, while just 25 percent of independents and 2 percent of Republicans said the same.