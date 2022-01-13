Biden approval rating in Quinnipiac poll drops again - to 33 percent | 12 Jan 2022 | Joe Biden's job approval rating has tumbled to 33 percent in the latest Quinnipiac University poll, a whopping 17 percentage-point drop from February and an indication of American voters' deep dissatisfaction over his administration's response to rising inflation and a resurgence of COVID-19. More than half of American adults (53 percent) disapprove of the job the president is doing, while 13 percent told the pollster they couldn't offer an opinion... Three quarters of Democrats said they approve of Biden, while just 25 percent of independents and 2 percent of Republicans said the same.