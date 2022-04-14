Biden approval rating tumbles to lowest point of his presidency - poll --Only 26% of Independents approve of Biden's job performance | 13 April 2022 | Joe Biden's approval rating has reached the lowest level of his presidency [sic], with a new poll showing only a third of Americans approve of his job performance. Just 33% of Americans approve of Biden's job performance compared to 54% who disapprove, according to the results of a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday. That mark ties the lowest approval Biden has received in the poll during his precedency, matching the number set in January when the president faced a 33-53 approval deficit... Independents also indicated disapproval of Biden's performance, with 56% saying they disapprove compared to 26% who like how Biden is doing.